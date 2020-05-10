AP Govt to reduce number of liquor outlets, issues GO

The Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to further reduce the number of liquor shops/outlets to be operated by the AP State Beverages Corporation Limited, from 4,380 to 2,934 outlets, by the end of May 2020.

This would ensure a further reduction of around 13 per cent of the shops and take it down by 33 per cent. The move is an effort towards bringing down the number of shops. The Government will notify district-wise details of shops to be closed and the balance outlets to be operated by the Beverages Corporation.

The price of alcohol has been recently increased by 75 per cent.

The State Prohibition & Excise department is working towards the Government’s policy of bringing down liquor consumption in a phased manner and thereby reducing the number of shops to be operated by the Beverages Corporation.

In a Government Order issued by Rajat Bhargava, Special Chief Secretary, Andhra Pradesh, it announced the reduction of shops as a part of the Government’s stated policy of working towards prohibition in the State.

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Government has committed itself to reducing alcohol consumption in the State with its stated objective of bringing about prohibition.

As a step in this direction, the State government has also closed 43,000 belt shops spread across various villages in the State. The government has initiated a number of proactive steps to ensure its commitment towards the cause of reduction in alcohol consumption and moving towards a better life.

It had also issued orders to reduce the number of bars by 40 per cent (from 840 to 530). The matter is sub judice.

Special Bureau for liquor, sand

The government will soon set up a Special Enforcement Bureau for Liquor and Sand.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, officials have come up with a blueprint to set up the Special Bureau, which would prevent smuggling of alcohol, manufacture of illicit liquor and corruption in sand transportation.