AP Govt to resume State formation day fete from Nov 1

Six years after the State bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh Government will officially resume celebrations of Andhra Pradesh State Formation Day on November 1.

The Government has issued an order asking the official machinery in the State capital as well as district headquarters to observe the state formation day from this year.

The celebration of the AP formation day was halted by N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP government after the bifurcation of the State in 2014 carving out Telangana as a sign of the protest over the manner in which the bifurcation was carried out.

Instead, June 2 which was declared as the Appointed Day for State bifurcation in 2014, has been observed as a day to mark a resolve to rebuild the State along with June 8 as the first popularly elected government was formed after elections post bifurcation.

As a State, Andhra had seen many ups and downs in history. It was a part the Madras Province during the British period. After a strong movement for Andhra State, it was carved out as a new state with present Andhra and Rayalaseema regions in 1953.

It had become Andhra Pradesh on November 1, 1956 with the addition of the Telangana region as was the first linguistic State to be formed in the country.