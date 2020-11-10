AP govt widens scope of Aarogyasri health cover

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
Andhra Pradesh government has extended the scope of YSR Aarogyasri by including 2,434 medical procedures under its ambit and bringing in six more districts under its cover where all treatments that cost over ₹1,000 would be free.
While the scheme was being implemented in seven districts it has now been extended to cover the entire State and the number procedures coveredwere increased by 234.
Speaking on the occasion, after the launch here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said: “Perhaps Andhra Pradesh is the only State which has brought Covid and post-Covid care under the purview of Aarogyasri and all treatments that cost more than ₹1,000 are covered.’’
The government was strengthening the public healthcare system and thus initiated 16 new medical colleges across the State, with three cancer hospitals, two kidney centres and six multi-speciality hospitals in tribal areas.
In addition, one nursing college and a teaching hospital would be set up in every Parliament constituency.
Aarogyasri has been made available in over 130 super-speciality hospitals in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai cities.
Under Aarogya Asara patients who undergo surgery are given financial help of upto ₹5,000 per month during their resting period. Special pensions up to ₹10,000 per month are being given for those suffering from chronic ailments like Thalassemia, Cancer and Kidney disorders.
In addition to these, around 510 medicines approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and GMP are made available in all hospitals. The Chief Minister said that all government hospitals are being revamped under Nadu-Nedu programme where 1,147 PHCs, 52 Area Hospitals, 10,032 village clinics, 560 urban clinics and 191 Community Health Centres will get a facelift with basic infrastructure.
Aarogya Mitras should be available in all Aarogyasri empaneled hospitals by December 10 and create awareness among the public, he added, according to a release.
