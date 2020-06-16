National

AP GSDP grows 12.7% for FY20: Socio Economic Survey

V Rishi Kumar Hyderabad | Updated on June 16, 2020 Published on June 16, 2020

Per capita income rises 12% to ₹1,69,519

The Andhra Pradesh gross state domestic product (GSDP) at current prices for 2019-20 (advanced estimates) is estimated at ₹9,72,782 crore, compared to ₹8,62,957 crore in 2018-19, a growth of 12.73 per cent.

For 2019-20, the GSDP growth of Andhra Pradesh at constant prices is 8.16 per cent higher than the nation’s growth 5 per cent. At constant prices, the GSDP of the State is ₹6,72,018 crore.

In the Socio Economic Survey 2019-20 of the government prepared by the Andhra Pradesh Planning Department, and released by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the sector-wise contribution to the GSDP has been highlighted.

Due to favourable seasonal conditions, the agriculture sector GVA grew by 18.96 per cent followed by horticulture sector with 11.67 per cent and livestock by 4.53 per cent. While the industrial sector at constant (2011-12) prices is expected to register a growth rate of 5.67 per cent in 2019-20, the services sector is indicating a growth rate of 9.11 per cent.

The per capita income of Andhra Pradesh at current prices increased to ₹1,69,519 from ₹1,51,173 in 2018-19 (FRE), a growth of 12.14 per cent. All-India per capita income for 2019-20 stands at ₹1,34,432.

Top horticulture crop producer

Andhra Pradesh is among top producers of the horticulture crops in the country, ranking first in the productivity of oil palm, papaya, lime, cocoa, tomato and chilies, and second in mango, sweet orange and turmeric in India.

Out of 54 Jalayagnam Irrigation Projects, 14 projects have been completed along with phase-I of two projects. An action plan has been chalked out for completion of the other projects.

The State proposes to distribute 29 lakh house sites to all eligible houseless poor and to construct 30 lakh houses at 7.5 lakh houses per year in next four years. About 15 lakh houses will be constructed in 2020-21.

Legislation for capital cities

The government introduced Bills to pave the way for establishing three capitals for the State — the executive capital at Visakhapatnam, the judicial capital at Kurnool and the legislative capital at Amaravati.

It has implemented 75 per cent reservation of jobs by industries for local people and a number of skill development centres set up. A new sand policy being implemented from September 2019.

The greenfield airport at Orvakallu in Kurnool district is expected to begin commercial flights soon. Four non-major ports at Machilipatnam, Bhavanapadu Kakinada SEZ and Ramayapatnam are under development.

The State is pursuing 215 leads for IT with a committed investment of ₹18,691.42 crore and employment to 1,10,343 and 128 leads for electronics with a committed investment of ₹30,656.16 crore and employment of 1,07,864, the survey mentioned.

