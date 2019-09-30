AP has set a record in job creation: Jaganmohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh has for the first time in the country set a staggering a record by generating as many as 4 lakh jobs in just four months after assuming charge, according to Chief Minister Y.S Jaganmohan Reddy.

He was speaking at a programme organised here on Monday to give appointment letters to those successful in the examinations conducted recently for village and ward secretariats. The secretariats will be formally inaugurated on Oct 2, Gandhi Jayanthi day.

He said as many as 20 lakh candidates appeared for the exams and 1,40,000 had been appointed for the secretariats. The village secretariat staff should work in co-ordination with Grama volunteers and streamline the administration at the village level. "The grievances of the common man should be addressed as quickly as possible, and there should be a response within three days and the problem should be solved," he exhorted the successful candidates.

He said the paraphernalia for the secretariats would be ready by the first week of December and each Grama volunteer be given a smart phone. He said the secretariats should usher in a revolution at the village level.

He also promised that every year in January a recruitment drive would be undertaken to fill all the vacancies in the Government departments. Therefore, the youth need not despair and they should strive for the development of the State, he added.