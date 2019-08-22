National

AP High Court posts renewable energy PPAs hearing to August 28

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 22, 2019 Published on August 22, 2019

The hearing of the Andhra Pradesh renewable energy power purchase agreement related cases in the AP High Court was adjourned to August 28.

The YS Jaganmohan Reddy government had served notices on a number of renewable energy companies calling upon them to bring down tariffs as the Discoms were not in a position to pay these higher tariffs that independent power producers (IPPs) had entered with the State utility.

Aggrieved by the AP order, developers have approached the High Court and other forums including APTEL for relief.

The High Court, which has stayed the Government notices, has taken up a batch of petitions seeking the orders be quashed.

The Court heard the mater till the end of the day today and adjourned it for further hearing.

