AP House passes Gaming, Municipal laws, other Bills

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has passed the AP Gaming (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Laws (Second Amendment) Bill 2020 and three other bills by voice vote.
The amendment to the State Gaming Bill was necessitated to bring online gambling into its ambit as the cases of online betting have been increasing with the wide use of the internet and youth and students falling prey to gambling.
The Bill proposes stringent action and increased penalty and imprisonment for online and offline gambling, Minister for Home M Sucharita said while explaining the salient features.
Intervening, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that strict action would be taken on any offenders irrespective of their social status.
“Recently a distant relative of our minister was involved in such an activity and he was not spared. Our government is transparent and will not spare anyone.
Though the previous government made tall claims on internet-based services, they failed to see how the youth and young people were lured and duped by the online platform. Driven to debts some of the young people have committed suicide,” he said.
The Bill was passed by voice vote and members welcomed it.
The House also passed the AP Municipal Laws (Second Amendment) Bill that proposes to amend the house tax structure by a nominal hike. However, there will be no burden on people living in 375 sft which is just ₹50 per annum.
The Bill was also passed by voice vote while the Opposition took objection to the contents of the Bill which was clarified by the Minister.
The Assembly also passed by voice vote three Bills to give impetus to aquaculture. These include the Andhra Pradesh Fisheries University Bill 2020, Andhra Pradesh Aquaculture Seed (Quality Control) (Amendment) Bill 2020, and the Andhra Pradesh Fish feed (Quality Control) Bill 2020. These Bills have a provision to set up a regulatory mechanism to check the quality of fish feed and fish seed as the aqua farmers have been experiencing losses due to spurious and low-quality fish feed and fish seed. As per plan, the Fisheries University will be set up in West Godavari district.
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
The futures contract expiring in February has breached the crucial support of ₹50,000
Rate rose to $2,753 a tonne on Nov 24 from around $2,250 a tonne early in the month
The last date for tax filing is just a month away. Here’s a guide to save the stress and the last minute rush
It comes with interest rate risk; though it carries no liquidity or credit risk
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
As her political secretary, Ahmed Patel turned Sonia Gandhi into a powerful and confident leader who could ...
The rise of populists in democracies world over hasn’t just led to the emergence of parallel universes of ...
The Commonwealth of Cricket documents an ardent fan’s lifelong engagement with the game
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...