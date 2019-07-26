AP issues notice to 2,680 mining and industry projects on compliance

Breathing new life into forgotten scripts
Himachal Pradesh attempts to revive its ancient scripts, like the Tankri lipi
A whopping number of 2,680 mining and industrial projects have been issued notices by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB).
The reason cited is non-compliance of filing their two consecutive half yearly, environmental clearance (EC) compliance reports to the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).
The Chief Minister, YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Principal Secretary, environment, forests, science and technology department reviewed the environmental protection and pollution scenario recently.
Consequently, the APPCB issued a circular on July 9, stating that if the project proponents failed to upload or submit two consecutive, half yearly compliance reports to the concerned authority, action will be initiated for cancellation/revocation of prior EC issued.
During review, it was observed that EC was given to 2,839 projects and proposed ones during the period October 2007 to June, 2019. Out of these, 2680 projects had to file their half yearly compliance reports. The APPCB uploaded the circular on its website.
