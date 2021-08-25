AP launches pneumococcal conjugate vaccine drive

Andhra Pradesh Government has on Wednesday launched a Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) drive.

Speaking after formally launching the drive in Amaravati, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said that immunisation is one of the "most cost-effective public health interventions" for the protection of children from serious health conditions and reduce child mortality.

The PCV is a "safe and effective" vaccine and is administered in three doses at the age of 6 weeks, 14 weeks, and 40 weeks, he added.

With PCV, a total of 10 types of vaccines are being given to children across the State.

The government organises six lakh routine immunization sessions annually, according to a release.