AP moots PLI for e-manufacturing firms

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved the State’s Electronics Policy for the period 2021-24, with an aim to create a ‘world-class electronics manufacturing infrastructure’ and improve the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) significantly.

Besides dovetailing its own Production Linked Incentives for firms with that of Central schemes, the State would develop a greenfield YSR Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (YSR EMC) at Kopparthy in Kadapa district.

Slew of incentives

The policy, approved by the Cabinet at Amaravati on Tuesday, offers a host of incentives to reduce the cost of doing business in the State. It pegs creation of at least 39,000 direct jobs in the electronics manufacturing sector. “A majority of new jobs would go to women workers,” the policy says.

The policy targets to woo investments from India and abroad into the electronics manufacturing space by promoting an ecosystem.

“The policy is envisioned to transform the state into a global hub for electronics manufacturing, by focusing on the entire manufacturing value chain - assembly operations, components manufacturing and research and development,” G Jaya Lakshi, Principal Secretary (Govt of AP), Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, has said.