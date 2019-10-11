AP plans hotels in 15 tourist centres

The Andhra Pradesh government is taking steps to promote tourism including establishment of worldclass hotels in 15 tourist centres, according to M Srinivasa Rao, State Tourism and Youth Services Minister.

Speaking to the media after a review meeting by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday he said that he had instructed that steps should be taken to prevent boat capsize accidents such as the one that happened recently at Devipatnam in East Godavari. A command and control centre would be set up to monitor movement of tourist boats on the Godavari, the Krishna and other rivers.

Plans are on to set up an archaeology corporation and to repair Silparamams. A sports complex will be set up in every district and incentives given to sportspersons. Stadiums will come up at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.