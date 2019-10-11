AP plans hotels in 15 tourist centres

Imaging a cancer and its outcomes, the IIIT Hyderabad way
In typical hospital situations, doctors try to diagnose a cancer by first looking at reports of imaging tests ...
The Andhra Pradesh government is taking steps to promote tourism including establishment of worldclass hotels in 15 tourist centres, according to M Srinivasa Rao, State Tourism and Youth Services Minister.
Speaking to the media after a review meeting by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday he said that he had instructed that steps should be taken to prevent boat capsize accidents such as the one that happened recently at Devipatnam in East Godavari. A command and control centre would be set up to monitor movement of tourist boats on the Godavari, the Krishna and other rivers.
Plans are on to set up an archaeology corporation and to repair Silparamams. A sports complex will be set up in every district and incentives given to sportspersons. Stadiums will come up at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.
In typical hospital situations, doctors try to diagnose a cancer by first looking at reports of imaging tests ...
There is a method to the madness, says Mylan President Rajiv Malik, on the spate of activity the generic ...
Factors such as impressive build, decent cameras, good looks and good battery life make it one of the best ...
UK luxury car brand gets a new hub for its ‘Destination Zero’ mission, setting out a roadmap for zero ...
Deals include reduced EMIs, fee waivers and zero down payment; but look before you leap
The Indian indices are witnessing high volatility in today’s session. The indices initially rallied following ...
BL Research BureauA weak operating environment, increasing concerns over corporate defaults, and worsening ...
Proper earmarking of assets can help achieve various retirement goals
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...