AP records 43 Covid deaths, 1,916 new cases

In a new single-day high, 43 Covid-19 patients succumbed in Andhra Pradesh even as 1,916 new cases have been detected in the last 24 hours.

According to a bulletin released on Tuesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh now stands at 33,019 with 14,144 active cases.

Anantapuramu district, which now stands second in the state in the number of infections, registered the highest number of 10 deaths in a day as the total death toll in the stated has gone up to 408.

With the discharge of 952 Covid-19 patients after recovery since Monday, 17,467 patients had recovered in the state so far.

According to government data, over 11.95 lakh samples have been tested so far in the state at the rate of 22,393 per million population, with a positivity rate of 2.76 per cent.

The recovery rate was 52.90 per cent, and the mortality rate of 1.24 per cent.