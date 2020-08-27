National

AP reports 10,621 new Covid-19 cases

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 27, 2020 Published on August 27, 2020

The number of Covid-19 positive cases continue to surge in Andhra Pradesh with the detection of 10,621 new cases in the last 24-hours.

According to a bulletin released by the Government on Thursday, out of 61,300 samples which were tested since Tuesday, 10,621 samples were positive. As 92 patients succumbed to the dreaded virus, the total number of deaths in the state due to Covid reached 3,633 today.

The recovery rate has been lower than the new cases in recent days. In the last twenty four hours, 8,528 patients have been recovered, the bulletin said.

Covid-19
Andhra Pradesh
