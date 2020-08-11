AP reports 9,024 new Covid-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh has detected 9,024 new Covid-19 cases and reported 87 deaths in the last twenty four hours.

According to a bulletin released on Tuesday, with the detection of new cases since Monday, the total number of Coronavirus cases in the State has gone up to 2.44 lakh.

Including the patients who succumbed to the pandemic since Monday, the total death toll reached 2,203 while 9,113 patients have been discharged after treatment from various hospitals in the State.

There were more positive cases in rapid antigen tests as compared to RT-PCR, TruNat and other tests, as per the bulletin.

In all, 30,908 rapid antigen tests were conducted, of which 5,132 showed positive results while in other 27,407 tests there were 3,892 positive cases.

Of the total cases in the state, 87,597 are active and 1.54 lakh have recovered.