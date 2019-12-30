AP: Sand delivery at doorstep from Jan 2

- The Andhra Pradesh Government is planning to introduce door delivery of sand in the New Year and as a pilot project it will first be taken up in Krishna district and then extended to other districts.

The decision was taken on Monday at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y.S Jaganmohan Reddy. It may be noted that sand scarcity hit the construction sector badly during the past few months. After a hue and cry from the opposition parties and the public, the State Government initiated the corrective measures and now the position has eased considerably.

The chief minister had left instructions that GPS should be arranged for vehicles carrying sand and strict steps should be taken to check smuggling of sand to other states. The consumers should have no difficulty in getting sand and should be stocked in preparation for the next monsoon.