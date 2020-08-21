AP to double the number of Covid-19 hospitals

Andhra Pradesh government plans to double the number of Covid-19 hospitals in the State.

The decision to increase the number of Covid-19 hospitals to 287 from 138 now, was taken at a review meeting on coronavirus control chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati on Friday.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to take up recruitment of required personnel to cater to the new hospitals being set up and to ensure availability of equipment and infrastructure.

The pay of temporary staff recruited for sanitary work should be increased and the hospitals should have the basic infrastructure and rated on their performance, he said.

Care should be taken for those who are in home quarantine and those coming under Aarogyasri, the State-run healthcare scheme for those below the poverty line.

Referral protocol should be followed and implemented from village and ward clinic level.

A Call Centre to register complaints on Aarogyasri services should started and the toll-free number should be displayed prominently at all hospitals, the CM said, according to a release.