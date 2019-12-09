AP to enact law to fast-track cases of crime against women: CM

Tracking deals: Fireside leads ₹20 cr round in SARVA
SARVA, a leading yoga studio chain, has raised ₹20 crore in its first institutional round led by Fireside ...
The Andhra Pradesh government will enact a law to hand out stringent punishment for perpetrators of crime against women and the case concluded within 21 working days.
“Investigation of cases of crime against women should be completed in one week and the culprits should be punished within three weeks,” said the Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, while intervening during a discussion in the Legislative Assembly in Amaravati today.
The proposed Bill will provide for dedicated courts to deal with crimes against women and there should also be focus on blunting the social media that berates women and blocking porn websites besides bringing in prohibition, he added.
The Bill scheduled to be introduced in the House this week, will also include the zero FIR, which means that police have to register a case irrespective of jurisdiction to instil confidence among women.
The Chief Minister said that he was moved by the ‘Disha case’ (the kidnap-rape-murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad recently) that had shaken the nation, and the subsequent events in which the accused were killed in a police encounter.
Those who post abusive information about women should be afraid of punishment. Such behaviour will not stop unless stringent action is taken. The government is in the process of introducing provisions under 354(E) to curb such activity.
“Pornography is another reason for crime against women. Though porn sites are blocked, we are not able to control people watching them. A new Bill will be introduced in Assembly addressing all these issues” he said.
“Our Government has closed 43,000 belt shops (unlicensed liquor shops) in villages across the State. We cancelled permissions to permit rooms in wine shops in order to decrease the consumption of alcohol” said Jagan.
The onion prices crisis rocked the Assembly, with the TDP Legislators raising slogans, disrupting the proceedings on the first day of the Winter Session.
SARVA, a leading yoga studio chain, has raised ₹20 crore in its first institutional round led by Fireside ...
Social enterprises may have to balance between improving the lives of people and earning returns
Avanti Learning trains them in maths and science so that they get into best colleges
Sangam Ventures provides seed and early-stage funding to start-ups in the cleantech sector
They enable systematic investment similar to gold- accumulation plans and are relatively risk-free
Though the MCX Crude contract closed above ₹4,200, the breakout was not decisive
Onion is the Indian voter’s most lethal weapon on the ruling party. We saw this in the ‘onion election’ of ...
A safe bet for conservative investors, it is the cheapest among exchange-traded funds
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...