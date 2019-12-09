AP to enact law to fast-track cases of crime against women: CM

The Andhra Pradesh government will enact a law to hand out stringent punishment for perpetrators of crime against women and the case concluded within 21 working days.

“Investigation of cases of crime against women should be completed in one week and the culprits should be punished within three weeks,” said the Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, while intervening during a discussion in the Legislative Assembly in Amaravati today.

The proposed Bill will provide for dedicated courts to deal with crimes against women and there should also be focus on blunting the social media that berates women and blocking porn websites besides bringing in prohibition, he added.

The Bill scheduled to be introduced in the House this week, will also include the zero FIR, which means that police have to register a case irrespective of jurisdiction to instil confidence among women.

The Chief Minister said that he was moved by the ‘Disha case’ (the kidnap-rape-murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad recently) that had shaken the nation, and the subsequent events in which the accused were killed in a police encounter.

Those who post abusive information about women should be afraid of punishment. Such behaviour will not stop unless stringent action is taken. The government is in the process of introducing provisions under 354(E) to curb such activity.

“Pornography is another reason for crime against women. Though porn sites are blocked, we are not able to control people watching them. A new Bill will be introduced in Assembly addressing all these issues” he said.

“Our Government has closed 43,000 belt shops (unlicensed liquor shops) in villages across the State. We cancelled permissions to permit rooms in wine shops in order to decrease the consumption of alcohol” said Jagan.

The onion prices crisis rocked the Assembly, with the TDP Legislators raising slogans, disrupting the proceedings on the first day of the Winter Session.