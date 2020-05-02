Andhra Pradesh to extend free power to farm sector during Kharif season

Andhra Pradesh government will supply free power for nine hours to 81 per cent of feeders of the farm sector during the Kharif season and will increase it to 100 per cent for the next Rabi season.

This was revealed in a review meeting held here on Friday chaired by State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Due to issues relating to Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the State power sector, the issue of supply of free electricity to farmers for nine hours has been restricted to 81 per cent.

In the previous Kharif season, power was supplied to only 58 per cent of the feeders during the day time. Now, the state is ready to provide the power for 9 hours to 81 per cent of the feeders, State Power Secretary N Srikanth, informed.

The Chief Minister was however keen that there should be 100 per cent supply. He ordered the officials to supply free power to 100 per cent feeders from the next Rabi season.

The Chief Minister sought details on the progress of the proposed 10,000 MW capacity solar power plant. Officials stated that the works would start by month-end.