AP to focus on Industrialisation 4.0 at Davos

Hyderabad, May 20 A delegation led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will focus on industrialisation and the inherent advantages the state offers to global investors, during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos from May 22-26.

The Chief Minister will hold discussions on decarbonising the economy while focusing on Industrialisation 4.0. Andhra Pradesh has set up a pavilion in Davos with the slogan ‘People - Progress - Possibilities’ at Davos.

The state will showcase its strategy to curb the Covid pandemic using the Testing - Tracing- Treatment method and the ‘revolutionary’ measures taken by the government in the education, health and development sectors.

The team will also shine the spotlight on conventional energy resources and industrial waste treatment. “The Government intends to make room for interconnectivity, real-time data, mechanisation and automation as part of the goal of sustainable economic progress and the Chief Minister and the state delegation will take part in the extensive discussions in Davos in this regard.

The resources and opportunities available to the state to emerge as the right platform for industrialisation‌ 4.0 will also be explained. The state government will also showcase opportunities on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad, Chennai-Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam-Chennai corridors to industry bodies and entrepreneurs, according to a release.