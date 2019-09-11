AP to launch village level secretariats from October 2

Lenovo Smart Clock: Starting your day with the Google Assistant
The Andhra Pradesh government is getting ready to launch village-level secretariats from October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the officials for successfully completing the exams recently for the posts of the staff in village secretariats. Each secretariat will employ ten persons from the village.
At a review meeting in Amaravati on Wednesday, he said four lakh jobs will be generated at a go once these village secretariats become operational. The results of the exams will be announced by the end of the month.
Apart from village secretariats, the State government has also employed grama (village) volunteers in villages, paying them honorarium of ₹5,000 a month. He instructed the officials to ensure coordination between volunteers and the secretariat staff. Each volunteer looks after 50 families in the village. All services would be routed through volunteers and the secretariat staff in a decentralised set-up. A centralised call centre would be set up to receive complaints and grievances from the residents for remedial measures.
The Chief Minister also reviewed the new sand policy of the government which came into effect from the current month. He instructed officials to ensure prompt supply of sand to the consumers at the rates fixed by the government and there should not be any illegal transport of, or trade in, sand. He said the criticism of the new sand policy was politically motivated, as “the sand mafias which flourished during the TDP rule had been curbed.”
However, he said, there should not be any cause for complaint from the public or builders. Special stock points should be set up for bulk buyers, he said.
