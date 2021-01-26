AP to raise funding, Polavaram, special category status in the Budget session of Parliament

YSRC Party is planning to raise some off the pending and funding issues relating to Andhra Pradesh in upcoming Budget session of parliament.

State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who held a meeting with the Party MPs on Monday, appraised the MPs of the issues to be raised during the budget session.

Funds for Polavaram, renotification for relocation of High Court, Special Category Status and political angle to the recent vandalism of temples in State are among the issues that would be voiced in the Parliament.

Polavaram project

The Chief Minister directed the MPs to stress on the Polavaram project for approval of the revised estimates of the project cost of ₹ 55,656.87 crore.

He stated that the Chandrababu Naidu Government during TDP term has agreed to the special package putting the Polavaram project at jeopardy.

With regard to the Polavaram project, the State government has already discussed and written letters to the Prime Minister and Home Minister to approve the revised estimates. He directed the MPs to take up the issue of Polavaram project seriously and insist for the approval of revised cost estimates to complete the project on time.

The Chief Minister also told the MPs to raise the issues of decentralisation of capital activities, integrated development bills passed by the State along with issuing a re-notification to shift the High Court to Kurnool.

The Chief Minister wanted members to take up the issue of Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam.

Job scheme

Under the employment guarantee scheme, he said there were arrears of ₹ 3,707.77 crore and told the MPs to request for increasing the number of working days from 100 to 150. The Chief Minister stressed on clearing the arrears of ₹ 4,282 crore for paddy procurement under Public Distribution System and also issue the funds of ₹ 1,842.45 crore under 14 and 15 Finance Commissions.

He said the State agreed for the farm laws with the clause that farmers have to be paid remunerative prices for their crops irrespective of where they sell.