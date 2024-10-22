The Andhra Pradesh government will be setting up a Drone Hub in 300 acres in Kurnool and plans to train 35,000 drone pilots, according to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day `Amaravati Drone Summit 2024’ in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Naidu said, “Amaravati will become the drone capital of India, and Andhra Pradesh will lead the way in drone technology.” The initiative is aimed at boosting drone manufacturing, innovation, and research in the State, he said.

‘AP open to tech’

Andhra Pradesh was always at the forefront of adapting cutting-edge technology to solve pressing challenges, Naidu said, citing the deployment of drones to the areas affected during the recent Vijayawada floods, to deliver food and water. “Drones can solve traffic problems in cities, improve agricultural processes, and bring revolutionary changes to healthcare,” he added.

Drone policy soon

The State will also announce a new Drone Policy over the next 15 days to lead innovation in drone technology and “create a business-friendly environment for drone manufacturers and innovators,’‘ said the CM.

He has invited all stakeholders to utilise Andhra Pradesh as a pilot-testing field for their drone projects. These pilot projects will help test the effectiveness of drones and, if successful, will be scaled up state-wide and replicated across the country, Naidu added.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu said India is set to soar in drone innovation, and the Amaravati Drone Summit is a step in the direction.

“Andhra Pradesh is creating India’s first Drone City — a hub for cutting-edge technology that will transform sectors like agriculture, healthcare, logistics, and more,’‘ he added.