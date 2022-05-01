AP urges Centre to sanction 12 new medical colleges

Andhra Pradesh Government has requested the Centre to sanction medical colleges in 12 districts at the earliest to enable the state government to complete the works by December 2023 and start admissions from the 2024 academic session.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi and requested him to sanction medical colleges.

The Chief Minister said the state’s bifurcation has deprived its residents of critical tertiary care facilities and added that one of the important aspects of access to tertiary care and the creation of a pool of trained manpower is the availability of adequate numbers of medical colleges in the public sector.

Andhra Pradesh had 13 districts with a 5.4 crore population until recently, creating 13 more effective April 4 this year

The state has 11 medical colleges in the public sector and three more, one each at Paderu (Alluri Sitharama Raju district), Machilipatnam (Krishna district), Piduguralla (Palnadu district), were sanctioned by Central Government on March 20, 2020.

Thus, the state has 14 government medical colleges as against 26 districts and added that taking the new districts into account, there are 12 districts without Government Medical Colleges, including Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Bapatla, Chittoor, Annamayya, Sri Satyasai and Nandyal and urged the Minister to sanction them, according to a release.