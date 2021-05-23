AP vehicles stopped at Telangana borders

Hundreds of vehicles coming from Andhra Pradesh have been stopped by the Telangana police on the borders with the Krishna district.

E-pass

The police are insisting on the passengers to present an e-pass issued to gain entry into the State.

Though the police are allowing ambulances to come in, they are stopping other vehicles which don’t possess the e-passes issued by the Telangana police.

Anxious relatives of seriously ill Covid-19 patients are making frantic calls to their friends and relatives in Hyderabad to get clarity on the restrictions on movements at the border.

The Telangana police are reportedly closing some entry points on the borders with Andhra Pradesh to restrict the number of vehicles coming into the State.