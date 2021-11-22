Andhra Pradesh to withdraw Bills to set up three State capitals

In a surprising development, the Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to withdraw the controversial Bill that seeks to set up three Capitals in the state: Visakhapatnam (Executive Capital), Amaravati (Legislative) and Kurnool (judiciary).

The move, however, has created a huge controversy with hundreds of farmers from the Amaravati Capital region protesting against the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government's decision to shift the Capital from Amaravati.

The issue is presently in the High Court.

Farmers protest

The Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act 2020 seeks to make Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Area as the ‘Legislative Capital’; the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Area as the ‘Executive Capital’; and Kurnool Urban Development Area as the ‘Judicial Capital’.

Though it was passed by the Assembly in July 2020, it was stalled in the Legislative Council where the ruling YSRCP didn’t have enough numbers to get it passed.

Meanwhile, the move was challenged in the Andhra Pradesh High Court last year.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy Government’s decision to shift the Capital from Amaravati was based on the recommendations of the GN Rao Committee and Boston Consulting Group.

The Opposition parties have opposed the move and supported the relentless protests by the farmers in the Capital region that gave their lands to the State Government during the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) region during 2014 and 19.

The farmers demand that the State Government withdraw the decision to shift the Capital to Visakhapatnam.

The protesting farmers are presently on a padayatra, covering different parts of the State, mobilising support to their demand.

The 45-day ‘Maha Padayatra’ with the tagline – Nyayasthanam (courts) to Devasthanam (temple) – will explain to the people along the route to Tirupati on the need to continue Amaravati as the Capital of the State.