APEDA signs MoU with NAFED to help exporters, cooperatives

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has signed a MoU with National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) to facilitate registered exporters get assistance under various government schemes and help cooperatives sell their products globally and build capacities, per an official release.

“According to the MoU, the key areas of cooperation include facilitating APEDA registered exporters getting assistance under all the Government schemes implemented through NAFED. The MoU also envisages ensuring sustainability and growth of exports by cooperatives by addressing issues such as technology, skill, quality products and market access,” the release stated.

APEDA, under the Commerce & Industry Ministry, would facilitate exports by cooperatives, farmer produce organisations, partners and associates identified and promoted by NAFED. APEDA and NAFED will also facilitate participation of farmers’ cooperatives in global trade including B2B & B2C fairs to be organised in India and abroad and also to mutually cooperate in international business development & promotions, the release said.

The MoU also entails providing assistance towards capacity building of cooperative societies and self-help groups for their social & environmental compliances and skilling as per international standards. Both the organisations would organise awareness programs, skill development programmes and workshops at regional, State and national levels.