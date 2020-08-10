Apex court adjourns hearing to August 14 on petition challenging UGC norms

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing to August 14 against the petition challenging the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines to conduct final year exams by September 30.

The apex court also granted time to the UGC to respond to the position taken by the Maharashtra and Delhi governments to cancel university exams amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Maharashtra and Delhi Governments have filed affidavits before the SC that said that the exams would not be conducted in the State varsities due to the pandemic.

While UGC sticks to its earlier stand of holding the final year exams by September 30.

The three-judge Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah took up the matter on Monday for hearing.

Around 31 students from various universities have approached the SC to quash the UGC circular where all the universities have been asked to conduct the final year exams before September 30.

Earlier, UGC has said that the universities were approached to inform the status of the conduct of examination and responses were received from 818 Universities (121 Deemed Universities, 291 Private Universities, 51 Central Universities and 355 State Universities).

Out of the 818 universities, 603 have either conducted the examination or are planning to conduct.

While, 209 universities have already conducted examination (on-line/off-line mode) and 394 are planning to conduct examination (on-line/off-line/blended mode) in August/September.

“In case of 35 Universities (27 Private Universities, 7 State Universities, 1 Deemed University), the first batch is yet to become eligible for final examination,” said UGC.