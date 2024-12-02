The Andhra Pradesh Forest Department (APFD), Andhra Pradesh Forest Development Corporation Limited (APFDC) and Bharti Institute of Public Policy at the Indian School of Business (ISB) entered into a strategic collaboration for forest management and community livelihoods in Andhra Pradesh.

A tri-party MoU, which was as part of the collaboration, aims to create a comprehensive Resource Inventory of Seasonal Forest Produces (SFPs) using advanced digital and geospatial technologies.

“With this MoU, we aim to address challenges in realising this untapped potential with the help of globally recognised institutions such as the Indian School of Business. This collaboration provides us with a new opportunity to develop a strong, scalable model that stands to gain national and international recognition”, Chiranjiv Choudhary, Head of Forest Force, Andhra Pradesh Forest Department said in a release.

According to Ashwini Chhatre, Associate Professor and Executive Director, Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, there is a need to formalise the forest economy as it is informal and unorganised. “The main challenge is the invisibility of the forest economy, which makes it difficult to invest or ensure its sustainability. With our collaboration with the forest department, we can formalise these transactions leading to livelihoods, creating visibility, and tracking progress on the ground and step in as the need arises.”

“The scope of this initiative is broad, and we are certain that this collaboration will not only benefit our forest communities but also promote the culture of scientific forest management,’‘ Rajendra Prasad Khajuria, VC & MD, Andhra Pradesh Forest Development Corporation Limited (AP FDC), said.