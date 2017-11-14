APMDC bags Abu Dhabi Intl award

The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) here has bagged a prestigious international award given by Abu Dhabi, according to a press release issued by Managing Director Ch. Venkaiah Chowdhary.

He said in the release that the ADI PEC (Abu Dhabi Intl Petroleum Exhibition and Conference) Excellency in Energy Awards 2017 had adjudged the APMDC as the winner for the second position in the category of "social contribution in country value." Four organisations including APMDC were short-listed out of 485 applications from 38 countries and APMDC was adjudged as the runner-up after OMV.

The MD said APMDC was given the award for setting new benchmarks in the particular area which would further boost the performance of the corporation.

The award was received by T. Venkatesh, General Manager (Marketing), on Monday night.