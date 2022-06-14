Appointment of a new CDS soon, says defence minister Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday cleared ambiguity over the long pending issue of appointment of chief of defence staff (CDS) by stressing that a decision is expected soon.

In the absence of any official statement, South Block has been abuzz over more than a month now with the possibility of a decision on the appointment of CDS – a post lying vacant since the death of former General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash last December.

“The appointment of Chief of Defence Staff will be made soon. Everything is under process,” Rajnath Singh told reporters at a press conference called to announce the Agnipath scheme of temporary recruitment of personnel below officer rank in the three services of army, air force and navy.

Eight days ago, the defence ministry notified amendments in service rules of army, air force and navy, enabling the retired three chiefs and Lt Generals and its equivalents eligible for the CDS post provided they are under the age of 62.

The notification, however, ruled out the just retired three chiefs, General Manoj Mukund Naravane of Army, Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria of Air Force and Admiral Karambir Singh of Navy. All of them have crossed the age bar of 62.

The role of CDS, who is the single point of command and control for the forces, may be tweaked by the government, believe ministry sources, given that all the three services are due for restructuring to create theatre commands for becoming battle ready for future wars. The three services have already submitted their individual proposals on theaterisationwhich is under discussion and scrutiny of the ministry, said army sources.