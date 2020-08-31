Approval of proposal to make Covid treatment affordable in Maharashtra is pending: Atul Bhatkhalkar

Jabra Evolve2 65: A headset for those who mean business
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
Despite Maharashtra being one of the top Covid affected State in India, the Government has still not taken any action on the proposal which could possibly control the rates of the services provided by private hospitals to the Covid patients.
The proposal should have been cleared urgently by the Chief Minister, making way for affordable Covid treatment, said BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar on Monday.
In a media statement, Bhatkhalkar -- who is also the chief spokesperson of the party in Mumbai said that the Thackeray Government needs to be more vigilant and proactive in dealing with such a large epidemic. Orders for reducing the rates should have been issued earlier. However, the decision is pending because recently a delegation of private hospital executives met the Chief Minister, he said.
Bhatkhalkar alleged that after the coronavirus entered Maharashtra in March, the state waited till May 22 to issue an order in this regard, which was completely flawed, leaving private hospitals free to loot the patients. The May 22-order “closed the door on money-making by the hospitals but they continued to loot through the window," he said.
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
As traditional chemists fight for their space, online players make inroads
Delivery models will be built on self-reliant and robust value chains
Given the uncertain times amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, it is prudent to have a health insurance cover for you ...
For high net worth individuals, Portfolio Management Services provide flexibility. But with thin disclosures ...
The benchmark indices broke out of the consolidation range, set to advance further
Growing investor need for differentiated products is a driver, says Sushant Bhansali, CEO of Ambit AMC
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...