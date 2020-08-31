Approval of proposal to make Covid treatment affordable in Maharashtra is pending: Atul Bhatkhalkar

Despite Maharashtra being one of the top Covid affected State in India, the Government has still not taken any action on the proposal which could possibly control the rates of the services provided by private hospitals to the Covid patients.

The proposal should have been cleared urgently by the Chief Minister, making way for affordable Covid treatment, said BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar on Monday.

In a media statement, Bhatkhalkar -- who is also the chief spokesperson of the party in Mumbai said that the Thackeray Government needs to be more vigilant and proactive in dealing with such a large epidemic. Orders for reducing the rates should have been issued earlier. However, the decision is pending because recently a delegation of private hospital executives met the Chief Minister, he said.

Bhatkhalkar alleged that after the coronavirus entered Maharashtra in March, the state waited till May 22 to issue an order in this regard, which was completely flawed, leaving private hospitals free to loot the patients. The May 22-order “closed the door on money-making by the hospitals but they continued to loot through the window," he said.