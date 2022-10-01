Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of 92 Group - 1 Cadre posts in the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The vacancies include the posts of deputy collectors in AP civil service (executive branch), assistant commissioner of state tax, deputy superintendent of police, divisional fire officers, and regional transport officers and district registrars.

The online application process commenced on October 13, 2022, and will continue till November 1, 2022.

The date of the preliminary examination is December 19, 2022 (tentatively) and the main examinations are likely to be conducted from mid-March, 2023.

Graduates below 42 years of age are eligible to apply, though some posts have a lower upper age limit. Reservations and relaxation in upper age limit are applicable as per government norms.