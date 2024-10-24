The Railways will be laying a new line connecting Andhra Pradesh’s new capital Amaravati with an estimated cost of ₹2,245 crore, according to Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Addressing a joint press conference in Amaravati on Thursday, he said Amaravati will get connected with all major cities with the new line and development works were in progress in 73 railway stations in Andhra Pradesh. The upcoming 57 km new railway line project to Amaravati will also have a 3.2 km bridge on the Krishna river.
Stating that a multimodal cargo terminal will be set up in Paritala, the Union Minister said the key railway lines in the States are being upgraded to withstand a speed of 160 kmph.
“Apart from this we are also upgrading three corridors of Amaravati-Hyderabad, Amaravati-Chennai and Amaravati-Bengaluru,’‘ he said, adding that greater connectivity to Amaravati would augur well for establishment of new industries as well as public transport.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the upcoming rail connectivity to Hyderabad would bring the new capital closer to all major cities and apart from giving boost to businesses and industry. The creation of the Visakha Railway zone also pending for a long time, he added.
