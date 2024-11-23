People living in the national capital New Delhi woke up on Saturday to a thick layer of smog and foggy weather after Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city fell back into 'Severe' category.

AQI measured in Delhi at 8 am was 420 as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded as 457, while in in Ashok Vihar it was 455 in Chandni Chowk it was 439 and RK Puram recorded an AQI 421 in falling in the 'severe' category, as per data from CPCB measured at 8 a.m.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe. Above this it is considered severe plus.

Meanwhile, movement of trains stood delayed due to visibility issues. Shaabi (Kanpur to New Delhi) was delayed by 39 minutes, Jansardhan Express from Anand Vihar terminal to Danapur was delayed by 661 minutes, Hazrat Nizamuddin Humsafar Express by 110 minutes, Runicha Express from Old Delhi to Jaisalmer stood delayed by 24 minutes.

On November 22, the AQI recorded in the national capital was 371 and remained in the 'very poor' category as per CPCB. Earlier on November 22, the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai inspected the Narela-Singhu border to see the implementation of stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which enforces a ban on the operation of Delhi-registered BS-IV and below diesel-operated medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), except for essential services.

Speaking to media persons, Gopal Rai highlighted the AAP government's efforts to mitigate air pollution in the city.

"The AAP government is continuously working to mitigate the level of pollution in Delhi. Entry has been banned for those vehicles that cause pollution, as Grap 4 is implemented. Today, we have received several complaints that vehicles are being allowed to enter Delhi without proper checking; hence I am here to inspect the same," Gopal Rai said. Delhi has been battling severe air quality and thick smog for the past few weeks.