Aranya Natural, Tata Trusts to host 2-day international conference on ‘Sustainability of Natural Dyes’

To celebrate 25 years of inception of Aranya Natural, Srishti Charitable Trust supported by Tata Consumer Products Ltd,(formally known as Tata Global Beverages) and Tata Trusts, is hosting a two-day international conference on ‘Sustainability of Natural Dyes’ on February 22 and 23 in Munnar.

Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Ayog will deliver the inaugural address and around 250 attendees from different countries are expected to participate.

One of the units of Srishti Charitable Trust, Aranya Natural’s mission is to provide gainful employment to differently-abled young adults in the tea plantations of Munnar, while adopting environment-friendly and conscientious practices. Aranya Natural’s eco-friendly practices include the use of forest discards like seeds, flowers, fruits, nuts, pigments from leaves and other raw natural ingredients like turmeric and indigo in the dyeing process.

The two-day conference will be followed by workshops and demonstrations on ‘Techniques of Natural Dyeing’.

Aranya’s products are the handiwork of physically- and/or mentally-challenged children of tea garden workers in Munnar. The firm is involved in the art of natural dyeing of fabrics using forest discards and other raw ingredients available naturally, which are designed and produced by the specially-abled associates. Children with artistic skills are trained in fabric art like batik, solid colour printing, intricate tie-and-dye process of shibori, eco printing, and vegetable printing. The exercise aims creating confident and independent individuals.

Aranya adopts diligent practices to create non-toxic, environment-friendly, azo-free natural dyes and is one of the most recognised brands in the world of natural dyes.