Army issues RFP to procure close to 30,000 night sights for assault rifles

The Indian Army intends to procure 29,762 night sights for its American SiG Sauer assault rifles used by soldiers posted at borders with China and India, according to a request for proposal issued by the force.

Though the Army had SiG Sauer, it did not buy night sights not only to keep the price down but give opportunity to domestic manufacturers, army sources said. The Defence Ministry, however, has not so far placed repeat order for purchase of second lot of American SiG Sauer assault rifles.

“The Ministry of Defence, Government of India, intends to procure 29,762 Night Sight (II) for 7.62 x 51 mm Assault Rifles along with accessories for each Assault Rifles [Lens Cover, Eye Guard, Cleaning Kit, Battery Pack Charger and 3 three sets of batteries (each set corresponds to number of batteries required to operate the Sight)],” Army said in its RFP.

According to the RFP, 50 percent of the content in the night sight, which is an optical instrument that illuminates in low light for better sighting by soldiers, will have to be Indian. The last date for submitting the tender bid is September 27.