Army-men launch daring mission in Kerala, reach out to man trapped in rock crevasse

Members of the armed forces trained in mountain operations appeared only an hour away from bringing to closure one of the most daring rescue operations ever witnessed in Kerala as they managed to secure to a climbing harness, R Babu, a fallen trekker, and help him from the crevasse of a steep rock face in the heights of the Palakkad ranges where he was trapped for 45 hours.

The State Government had sought the services of the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF), the Army, the Air Force, the Navy and the Coast Guard after it was clear that the mission was beyond the State police or the Fire and Rescue Services after the youngster, member of a neighbourhood team, encountered the accident while climbing down the 1,000-metre-high rock.

Friends give up midway

The three friends who had climbed along with him had given up midway, but Babu continued to climb alone. It was on his retreat that he slipped and fell into a cave-like crevasse by Monday noon, injuring his leg. He conveyed to his friends and homestead about the accident and sent selfies from his mobile showing his vulnerable perch, about half way down the steep rock face.

Babu himself sent SOS messages to the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services, waved his shirt from his perch during the day and flashed his mobile during the night into Monday as he dared the unforgiving weather ranging from extreme hot to stone cold in the night in the crevasse, not to speak of the fearsome stillness and solitude, and very real and live threat from wild animals.

Drones fail their mission

Drones deployed by the Kerala police were able to locate Babu from the heights on Tuesday but drinking water and food supplies latched on to them could not reach him as they lost way in the high winds in the elevated altitude. Even a Coast Guard chopper that flew around failed to approach him after it too ran into high winds in what appeared to be a daring mission.

Babu survived the biting cold in the night but kept a wait for the next mission even as the sun blasted in full force heating up the rock face through the day on Tuesday. By then, the Palakkad district administration and the State Government had sent rescue requests to the NDRF and the Armed Forces. An Army rescue team each was then deployed from Bengaluru and Wellington.

Enter, members of Army team

The teams reached the spot at Malampuzha in Malappuram (Palakkad) by Tuesday night by which time teams from the Kerala Forests Department, Fire and Rescue Services, and the NDRF had given up their separate missions either due to failing light or the unmerciful nature of the terrain or harsh weather conditions that changed drastically from day to night.

It was not until morning that members from the Armed Forces, specially trained in mountain warfare and all-terrain operations were able to reach out to him as they lowered themselves on ropes with drinking water and food for Babu, who was spotted at the exact spot where he kept a seemingly endless wait, risking twin risks of extreme dehydration and losing consciousness.

When reports last came in, the Army men had managed to secure a thoroughly weak and injured Babu to a climbing harness, and inch their way up even as Babu was supported from behind. According to sources, Babu was in good spirits even after surviving two days and two nights without food or water.