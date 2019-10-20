Army pounds terror camps, Pak posts along LoC

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review: The only Android tablet that matters
A tablet that tries hard to be a notebook, aiming at busy folks on the go
In a major counter-offensive after Pakistan’s unprovoked firing, the Indian Army on Sunday carried out heavy artillery strikes targeting four terror launch pads and several Pakistani military positions in Neelam Valley in Pakistan-Occupied -Kashmir, killing six Pakistani soldiers and reportedly eliminating a sizeable number of terrorists, government sources said.
The Indian retaliation came a day after Pakistan military resorted to unprovoked firing in Tangadhar sector along the Line of Control in which two Indian Army personnel and a civillian were killed. Three others were also injured in the attack, the sources said.
They said the four terror launch pads in Neelam valley, opposite to the Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir have been totally smashed in the artillery fire by the Indian Army and that 10-15 terrorists were staying in each of the facilities at the time of the attack, the most significant offensive since India carried out the Balakot strike in February.
A highly-placed source, meanwhile, said at least 20 terrorists were killed in the Indian artillery fire, adding the figure may be quite high.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat following the Indian offensive and he has been keeping an eye on the evolving situation along the LoC, government sources said.
Spokesperson of Pakistan Military Major General Asif Ghafoor, in a series of tweets, said a total five Pakistani civilians were killed in the Indian strikes.
“Targeting innocent civilians by Indian Army is an attempt to justify their false claims of targeting alleged camps,” Ghafoor alleged and also claimed that nine Indian soldiers killed and two Indian bunkers were destroyed by Pakistan Army.
A senior Indian Army official rejected Ghafoor’s allegations and claim.
In a statement, the Indian Army said Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked cease fire violations to assist infiltration by terrorists into Indian territories in the Tangadhar sector last evening.
“As a result calibrated escalation of area weapons was undertaken by the Indian side in which terrorist launch pads and several Pakistan Army posts giving incidental protection to these launch pads and certain gun positions were hit,” it said.
It said Indian Army retains the right to respond at a time and place of its choosing in case Pakistan Army continues to assist terrorist activities across Indian borders.
Sources said Pakistan has been trying to push terrorists into Kashmir to trigger unrest in the wake of India’s decision to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.
Soon after government announced its decision to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, the Army was put on high alert along the LoC to effectively repulse any possible Pakistani misadventure.
The sources said the pounding of Pakistani positions and terror camps cannot in any way be compared to surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army in September 2016 on terror launch pads across the Line of Control. However, the offensive was the most significant one after India carried out the Balakot strike in February.
On February 26, India carried out an aerial strike on a terrorist training camp of the Jaish-e Mohammad terror group in Pakistan’s Balakot, in response to Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
Pakistan Air Force retaliated the next day by trying to target military installations but it was repulsed. The PAF downed a MiG-21 Bison in an aerial combat besides capturing IAF pilot Varthaman, who was handed over to India on March 1. Varthaman had shot down an F-16 of Pakistan before his Mig21 Bison was hit.
A tablet that tries hard to be a notebook, aiming at busy folks on the go
The Oppo Reno2 has a surprising bunch of top-line features making it no run-of-the-mill mobile but it doesn’t ...
A retired school teacher brings colour and comfort to hospital patients by stitching blankets for them
The administration and water friends or jal sakhis ensure that conservation steps are implemented
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
The Sensex and the Nifty advanced 3% last week on good buying support
Operating profits, margins may face pressure due to low volumes and realisations
The stock’s run-up seems to have more than factored in the positives
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains