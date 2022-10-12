With India ranking at the bottom of global index measuring carbon footprint, Army has pitched in with a roadmap to introduce environment friendly steps including inducting Electric Vehicles (EVs) considering the operational commitments.

As per the plan, the Army intends to procure about 25 per cent light vehicles, 38 per cent buses and 48 per cent motorcycles in select units shortlised, keeping in mind, employability, remote locations of employment and operational commitments, said Army officials. This will significantly, believes Army officials, reduce carbon emissions dependency on fossil fuels.

Last month, the Army’s Western Command (WC) and the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for drawing 25 megawatts of solar power directly from the National Solar Grid for next 27 years. Before that in 2021, the Army had installed first green solar energy harnessing plant of 56KVA in North Sikkim.

Capital route

The Army is procuring EVs through the capital route. To begin with, the existing deficiency of buses will be overcome by procuring electric buses for select peace establishments. An Open Tender Enquiry (OTE) for procurement of 60 electric buses along with 24 fast chargers will soon be floated.

The requirement, said the Army, was worked out on the basis of operational role and these EVs will establish the right momentum for setting up the ecosystem for further induction of vehicles running on alternative fuel in the armed forces. Army, however, has already started using EVs as part of Civil Hired Transport (CHT). Stations like Delhi Cantonment have already established charging stations to support EVs being hired or inducted subsequently. At Delhi Cantt, a number of charging stations are also open to civilians.

Enabling infra ecosystem

Enabling infra ecosystem is also being created by the Army for smooth rollout of induction of EVs. Support infrastructure being established are EV charging points in the parking lots of offices and residential complexes for on board charging. At least one fast charger and two to three slow chargers will be at each charging stations. Electric circuit cables, transformers with adequate load bearing capability based on anticipated number of EVs per station, said the Army.

Solar panel driven charging stations are also planned in a phased manner to bring carbon footprint of these EVs to near zero, the Army announced.

Amplify PM’s effort

The Army is attempting to amplify Prime Minister Narendra Modi's effort who has pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. "Considering the pace of greener initiatives being adopted by the Government, efforts to reduce the dependency on fossil fuels, it is necessary to adapt to the changing environment," the army acknowledged.

At a demonstration in April before Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Army had showcased EVs available in the market from manufactures like Tata Motors, Perfect Metal Industries (PMI) and Revolt Motors. The Minister was also briefed about the enhancement in technology and range of operation achieved during past few years, the Army stated.