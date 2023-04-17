Transforming the procedure for recruitment, the Army is now seeking online common entrance exams for Agniveers and others in the constabulory segment.

The online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for eligible registered candidates has commenced at 375 examination centres in 176 pan-India locations on Monday and will continue till April 26, said the Ministry of Defence. The online exam is being conducted with assistance from Education Consultancy Services India Ltd, a mini ratna company under the Ministry of Education.

Recruitment procedure

The new recruitment procedure, defined by the ministry, will be carried out in three stages. In stage one, all candidates who have registered and applied online on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in will undergo Online Common Entrance Exam.

In stage two, the shortlisted candidates will be called for recruitment rallies from June 2023 onwards in phases at locations decided by the respective Army Recruitment Office where they will undergo physical fitness test and physical measurement test.

Finally, in Stage three, the selected candidates will undergo medical test. The final merit list of the successful candidates will be declared.

Recruitment system

The modified recruitment system will make the recruitment process more streamlined, transparent and is designed to optimally exploit the latest IT infrastructure available in the nation.

“The technological threshold of youth in the nation has improved significantly and with enhanced network connectivity and the proliferation of smartphones, the youth is now empowered to undertake an online exam instead of traveling long distances to appear for physical exams,” the ministry officially stated.

The changed methodology will ensure an increased focus on the cognitive aspect during selection and prevent chances of malpractice. It will have wider outreach across the country and also reduce the large crowds seen during recruitment rallies to make them more manageable and easier to conduct, it commented.

