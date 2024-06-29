Five Indian Army personnel died when a tank in which they were traveling was swept away while trying to cross Shyok river near Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.
Army officials said the T-72 tank of an armoured unit, with a JCO and four other jawans on board, got stuck in the Shyok river due to the sudden increase in the water level and sank on Friday.
The melting of snow, they said, pushed water levels up in the Shyok river, which passes through the strategically key Depsang region along the LAC with China. It was one of the hot spots during the Galwan face off of 2020. All the five soldiers died.
“On 28 Jun 2024 night, while deinducting from a military training activity, an army tank got stuck in the Shyok River, near Saser Brangsa, Eastern Ladakh due to sudden increase in the water level,” the Army’s Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps said in a post on X.
“Rescue teams were rushed to the location. However, due to high current and water levels, the rescue mission didn’t succeed and the tank crew lost their lives,” it said. The Fire and Fury Corps said the Indian Army regrets the loss of five brave personnel while being operationally deployed in Eastern Ladakh. Rescue operations are underway.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was deeply saddened by the unfortunate accident. “We will never forget exemplary service of our gallant soldiers to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firm with them during this hour of grief,” he posted on X.
Union Minister of Home Amit Shah joined others in paying condolences for the mishap. “I am saddened by the news of the accident during the military exercise in Ladakh. I express my condolences to the families of the brave soldiers who lost their lives in this accident. The whole country is with the families of the brave soldiers,” he said.
