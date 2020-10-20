Arogyasri scheme to cover post-pandemic cases

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to be alert on post-Covid-19 ailments that were cropping up and to include them in the purview of Arogyasri, the state health cover scheme.

Addressing a review meeting on tackling Covid-19 as part of Spandana video conference in Amaravati on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that after recovery 10 per cent of the Covid-19 cases were returning with ailments of ear, lungs, brain or kidneys. They need to be identified and brought under the purview of Arogyasri.

The patients should take precautions for at least 6-8 weeks to overcome the ailment, even if there are mild symptoms and refer them to Arogyasri empanelled hospitals.

The number of positive cases has come down with nearly 70,000 tests being conducted in the state and the recovery rate was as high as 94.5 per cent, and in the first place in the country by conducting 1,33,474 tests out of 10 lakh people, he said.

The patients should be educated about the precautions that need to be taken. He said awareness should be created about 104 emergency number and the patient should be admitted in 30 minutes, he added.

Help desks should function at all the hospitals and this should ensured in the private hospitals within 15 days.

Posters should be arranged at the help desks giving all details about the precautions to be taken and two Arogya Mitras should run the help desks.CC TVs should be arranged at the help desks to monitor their functioning and the Arogya Mitras, the Chief Minister said, according to a release.