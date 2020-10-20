Arogyasri scheme to cover post-pandemic cases

Forests: A profitable restoration mantra
Empowering local communities to revive forests can provide both climate mitigation and human well-being, says ...
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to be alert on post-Covid-19 ailments that were cropping up and to include them in the purview of Arogyasri, the state health cover scheme.
Addressing a review meeting on tackling Covid-19 as part of Spandana video conference in Amaravati on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that after recovery 10 per cent of the Covid-19 cases were returning with ailments of ear, lungs, brain or kidneys. They need to be identified and brought under the purview of Arogyasri.
The patients should take precautions for at least 6-8 weeks to overcome the ailment, even if there are mild symptoms and refer them to Arogyasri empanelled hospitals.
The number of positive cases has come down with nearly 70,000 tests being conducted in the state and the recovery rate was as high as 94.5 per cent, and in the first place in the country by conducting 1,33,474 tests out of 10 lakh people, he said.
The patients should be educated about the precautions that need to be taken. He said awareness should be created about 104 emergency number and the patient should be admitted in 30 minutes, he added.
Help desks should function at all the hospitals and this should ensured in the private hospitals within 15 days.
Posters should be arranged at the help desks giving all details about the precautions to be taken and two Arogya Mitras should run the help desks.CC TVs should be arranged at the help desks to monitor their functioning and the Arogya Mitras, the Chief Minister said, according to a release.
Empowering local communities to revive forests can provide both climate mitigation and human well-being, says ...
E-waste recovery and reuse should be stepped up as online activity grows amidst the Covid pandemic
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Diversified loan book, strong capital ratio and healthy deposit accretion make it attractive
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Infosys seems to be the best bet, followed by TCS; HCL Technologies preferred to Wipro
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...