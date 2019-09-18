Arogyasri to be strengthened in AP

Number theory
YSR Arogyasri — a medical insurance scheme for those below the poverty line being implemented by the Andhra Pradesh government — will be extended to cover treatment in 150 super-specialty hospitals in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai from November 1, while health cards will be issued from December 21.
An expert committee submitted its report on reforms in health sector with 100 recommendations, which include barring government doctors from private practice, to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday. He reviewed the scheme with officials.
The government, after including more ailments under the scheme, would formulate guidelines for the new Aarogyasri Scheme which will be implemented from April 1, 2020, in all the districts.
The committee suggested ban on private practice by government doctors and also increase in the salaries of government doctors. The Chief Minister told the officials to formulate guidelines for the it. He said that nursing colleges should be monitored in the same manner like medical colleges.
Datum plane: A plane from which angular or linear measurements are reckoned. Also called reference ...
Intrigued? Well, these are aircraft that were sophisticated in their time but have become, or will become, ...
Whale-spotting, wine-tasting, experiencing local culture — what not! Indians’ vacation preferences are ...
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
I am covered under the group life insurance policy of my employer. The sum assured is 48 months of salary, ...
A new wheat variety is to be introduced into an over-supplied market; unless the excess production is cleared ...
They have been receiving only 50 per cent of the total agriculture credit from banks
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports