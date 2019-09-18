Arogyasri to be strengthened in AP

YSR Arogyasri — a medical insurance scheme for those below the poverty line being implemented by the Andhra Pradesh government — will be extended to cover treatment in 150 super-specialty hospitals in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai from November 1, while health cards will be issued from December 21.

An expert committee submitted its report on reforms in health sector with 100 recommendations, which include barring government doctors from private practice, to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday. He reviewed the scheme with officials.

The government, after including more ailments under the scheme, would formulate guidelines for the new Aarogyasri Scheme which will be implemented from April 1, 2020, in all the districts.

The committee suggested ban on private practice by government doctors and also increase in the salaries of government doctors. The Chief Minister told the officials to formulate guidelines for the it. He said that nursing colleges should be monitored in the same manner like medical colleges.