Around 29.1% Delhi population has antibodies for Covid-19

Around 29 per cent of people were found to have antibodies to fight the coronavirus, according to the second serological survey conducted by the Delhi Government.

The results suggested that a population of about 60 lakh in Delhi were either asymptomatic or already recovered after being infected by the virus. The samples for the survey were collected across all the districts of Delhi, from August 1 to August 7.

“Different prevalences have been observed in different districts. For instance, antibodies have been found in 29 per cent of people in North East Delhi, 27 per cent in South Delhi, 33 per cent in South-East Delhi, 24 per cent in New Delhi, and the difference between the first and the second sero-survey ranges anywhere between 6 per cent and 50 per cent,” said Satyendar Jain, Health Minister, Delhi government.

This sero-survey has been done considering the overall 2 crore population of Delhi. The sample size was 15,000, he added.

Tech support

The survey was conducted by the Delhi government with technical support from Maulana Azad Medical College.

The male population in the survey was 28.3 per cent and the female population was 32.2 per cent. Four age groups were formed based on which the sero-survey was conducted. Around 25 per cent of people were below 18 years, 50 per cent were between 18-50 years and 25 per cent were above 50 years of age.

The next sero-survey will start next month again from September 1. Last month, the Delhi government had announced that it will conduct the Sero Survey every month.

In the first sero-survey, antibodies were found in 22 per cent of people in Delhi.

“We will compare the data of the previous survey and this month’s survey, and we will then analyse if more strategies need to be made and any approach that needs to be changed. We are not slowing down on preparations that we have already done,” said Jain.