Arth Designbuild on expansion mode, secures $1.1 million funding from Startup-O, Eden Ventures

Arth Designbuild India, a construction technology and solutions provider, is on expansion mode after recently securing $1.1 million funding from Startup-O and Eden Ventures.

The Hyderabad-based start-up, founded by IIT-Kharagpur grads, is now on expansion mode in India and in some select markets abroad, including the US and Singapore.

The company engages with various construction sector players, developers, contractors and other stakeholders, and streamlines their functioning with their bouquet of products and solutions including a Software as a Service platform that integrates various players in the industry.

Swapnil Sahu, Founder Director of Arth, told BusinessLine, “This fund will be utilised for strengthening the team capabilities in products innovation, R&D and to expand to newer geographies to gain first mover advantage for the developed products.”

In a nutshell, “Arth can make the construction industry simple and efficient,” he said and mentioned, “Between FY15 and FY20, our team grew 25X (10 to 250), revenues increased with a CAGR of 180 per cent ($0.04 million to $7 million).”

Along with the services like Design for Manufacturing and Assembly (DFMA) and Building Information Modelling (BIM) to enhance the productivity and alignment of stakeholders, we are innovating to automate the existing BIM and construction processes through cloud computing and optimisation, he explained.

Digital platform

Arth has developed a patented product, LivBIM, a digital platform where construction processes can be run and analysed digitally to integrate and align various stakeholders to efficiently plan, collaborate, execute the plan, analyse and discover gaps for successful completion of projects.

“Our presence across all major Indian cities, our global footprint includes Singapore, UAE, USA, Thailand and Vietnam provides us with a global exposure of challenges and latest developments in the Global Construction Industry. The company managed to turn the Covid-19 related problems into opportunity with its offsite construction consultancy and integrated digital project delivery strategies and solutions,” he said.

It has seasoned professionals and investors on Board. This includes Tata Projects, Startup-O Ventures, Eden Ventures and TIWP. The company is mentored by Aneesh Reddy, CEO of Capillary Technologies, and Rajesh Yabaji, CEO, at Blackbuck.

Tata Projects, Leighton, Barclays, CBRE, JLL, AIG, Alemco, Voltas, Meinhardt, United Tec, Woodland, Koyo, among others are its clients.