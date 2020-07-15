Arth Designbuild on expansion mode, secures $1.1 million funding from Startup-O, Eden Ventures

Smart and contactless farming to the rescue
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Arth Designbuild India, a construction technology and solutions provider, is on expansion mode after recently securing $1.1 million funding from Startup-O and Eden Ventures.
The Hyderabad-based start-up, founded by IIT-Kharagpur grads, is now on expansion mode in India and in some select markets abroad, including the US and Singapore.
The company engages with various construction sector players, developers, contractors and other stakeholders, and streamlines their functioning with their bouquet of products and solutions including a Software as a Service platform that integrates various players in the industry.
Swapnil Sahu, Founder Director of Arth, told BusinessLine, “This fund will be utilised for strengthening the team capabilities in products innovation, R&D and to expand to newer geographies to gain first mover advantage for the developed products.”
In a nutshell, “Arth can make the construction industry simple and efficient,” he said and mentioned, “Between FY15 and FY20, our team grew 25X (10 to 250), revenues increased with a CAGR of 180 per cent ($0.04 million to $7 million).”
Along with the services like Design for Manufacturing and Assembly (DFMA) and Building Information Modelling (BIM) to enhance the productivity and alignment of stakeholders, we are innovating to automate the existing BIM and construction processes through cloud computing and optimisation, he explained.
Arth has developed a patented product, LivBIM, a digital platform where construction processes can be run and analysed digitally to integrate and align various stakeholders to efficiently plan, collaborate, execute the plan, analyse and discover gaps for successful completion of projects.
“Our presence across all major Indian cities, our global footprint includes Singapore, UAE, USA, Thailand and Vietnam provides us with a global exposure of challenges and latest developments in the Global Construction Industry. The company managed to turn the Covid-19 related problems into opportunity with its offsite construction consultancy and integrated digital project delivery strategies and solutions,” he said.
It has seasoned professionals and investors on Board. This includes Tata Projects, Startup-O Ventures, Eden Ventures and TIWP. The company is mentored by Aneesh Reddy, CEO of Capillary Technologies, and Rajesh Yabaji, CEO, at Blackbuck.
Tata Projects, Leighton, Barclays, CBRE, JLL, AIG, Alemco, Voltas, Meinhardt, United Tec, Woodland, Koyo, among others are its clients.
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Be it falling renewable energy tariffs, or a likely rise from now on, China is a key factor. M Ramesh provides ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
There is merit in prudent asset allocation and keeping a contingency buffer or an emergency fund
₹1059 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1046103010751089 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can consider selling the stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises at ...
Healthy deposit accretion, strong capital ratios make it a good bet for long-term investors
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...