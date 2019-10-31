PM Modi dedicates abrogation of Article 370 to Sardar Patel

On the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated the landmark decision of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as a tribute to the architect of the United India. Also, Modi claimed credit for his government to bring an end to the era of violence and blockade in the North East and transform the feeling of alienation (from the rest of India) into affection (towards the rest of India).

Speaking from the Statue of Unity on Thursday, the Prime Minister also hinted at "more such efforts of integration" to be taken in the country as "a constant endeavour of his government."

Addressing the nation from Kevadia, Modi stated that removal of Article 370 from Kashmir was like realising an unfulfilled dream of Sardar Patel. "Today, on his birth anniversary, I dedicate this 'maha' (mega) decision as tribute to him."

Drawing parallel between Sardar and Chanakya - ancient Indian philosopher and strategist - Modi stated that after Chanakya, who first attempted to build a United India, "it was only Sardar, who could do it. Else, the British wanted to divide India into pieces."

On the stability within country, Modi stated that "Unity of Purpose, Unity of Aims and Unity of Endeavour" is immensely important, even as there are external forces eager to destroy the fabric of unity in India. "We have a challenge before us. Those who can't win us in a battle, are threatening our unity. But they forget that India's unity has remained intact for centuries. These forces get a fitting reply when we talk of our unity," he said adding that over 40,000 people have lost lives in past three decades of violence in Kashmir.

Attacking the divisive forces within Kashmir, he held Article 370 responsible for erecting an invisible wall between Indians. "The wall, which encouraged separatism and terrorism has now been destroyed. There will be political stability. The political games of forming and destroying governments for personal gains will end. This new system isn't just for the sake of creating new boundaries. But it is to build strong trust, which Sardar Patel had envisioned for the region," the PM said further adding that government employees in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will now start getting benefits as per 7th Pay Commission provisions.

The PM attended the National Unity Parade at the Statue of Unity, which was dedicated to the national a year ago and has now emerged as among the top tourist destinations with over 26 lakh footfalls in past one year.

The PM also administered a pledge of National Unity appealing the people of the country to celebrate India's diversity with a sporting spirit and not look at the conflicts. He also attended an exhibition on integrating technology in policing at the Statue of Unity campus.