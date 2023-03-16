Andhra Pradesh Government has pegged the budget outlay for the year 2023-24 at ₹2,79,279 crore with a lion’s share of allocations going to the flagship welfare schemes being implemented under the Navaratnas.

Andhra Pradesh government budget outlay for the 2022-23 and 2021-22 was at ₹2.56 lakh crore and ₹2.29 lakh crore, respectively.

Presenting the budget for the fifth time in Amaravati on Thursday, the Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranth pegged the revenue expenditure at ₹2,28,540 crore and capital expenditure at ₹31,061 crore.

The fiscal and revenue deficits are at ₹54,582 crore and ₹22,316 crore, respectively.

“Sustainable development and good and stabale governance are the objectives of the Government,’‘ Rajendranath said.

In line with the previous budgets, the primacy of allocations to welfare schemes is continued for the next fiscal year.

“All social security and welfare schemes which have been undertaken form 2019-20 will be continued,’‘ the Minister said.

Key allocations proposed in the Budget include YSR Pension Kanuka - ₹21,434 crore; Amma Vadi - ₹6,500 crore; Mana Badi Nadu Nedu - ₹3,500 crore; YSR Bima - ₹372 crore, Municipal Development - ₹9,381 crore, among others.

The infrastrure facilities in Visakahaptanam would be developed along with transformataion of Tadepally and Mangalagiri as Model Towns, the minister said.

“Industries and infrascture are key to the development of the State,’‘ the Minister said, adding that recent Global Investors Summit held in Vishapatanam attracted investoment proposals worth ₹13.52 lakh crore.

The budget proposed an allocation of ₹3,606 crore for industries and commerce. For the development of roads and transport ₹9,118 crore has been allocated.

NOISY SCENES

The state assembly witnessed noisy scenes with the Opposition members from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) protesting over the ‘increasing’ loan burden on the State.

The Finance Minister was interrupted soon after he began his budget speech by the TDP members resulting in the Chief Minister Y S Jggnmohn Reddy’s intervention seeking the speaker to “clear these people out”.

Following this, the TDP members were suspended from the house for a day.