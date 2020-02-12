National

Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM on February 16

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 12, 2020 Published on February 12, 2020

Arvind Kejriwal will be sworn in as Delhi CM for the third time.

Arvind Kejriwal is likely to be sworn in as the chief minister of Delhi on February 16 for the third time, sources said on Wednesday.

Kejriwal’s oath-taking ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan also assumes significance as it was from this ground that he along with Anna Hazare led a massive anti-corruption agitation.

He has taken oath as the chief minister twice before at the same venue.

The Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi Assembly polls bagging 62 out 70 seats and decimating its rivals BJP and Congress. The BJP bagged eight seats.

Published on February 12, 2020
Delhi
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Arvind Kejriwal meets LG Anil Baijal