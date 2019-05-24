As BJP ups the ante in West Bengal, TMC looks to get its house in order

Priority is to improve fuel efficiency in petrol engines: Maruti Suzuki's CV Raman
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
A day after the Lok Sabha election results were declared, showing a massive saffron surge in West Bengal, the power equilibrium is already seen to be shifting distinctly towards the BJP in the State.
Even as celebrations continued in the BJP camp, rumblings could be heard within the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she will take stock of the performance.
An unprecedented Modi wave saw the BJP win 18 seats in the State, registering its best ever performance. The BJP wrested seven of the eight north Bengal seats and 11 more in south Bengal. The TMC saw its seat tally come down to 22 in 2019, from 34 in 2014.
Post results, Mamata has maintained a low profile. She skipped her customary press conference and reportedly refused to meet senior leaders of her party. A tweet congratulating the winners and calling for a review of her party’s performance came barely five hours after the counting began. On Friday, she put out a poem title I do not agree.
According to party sources, a review meeting will take place on Saturday and all 22 winning MPs, the 20-odd losing candidates, grassroot-level leaders and other senior functionaries across different wings of the party have been invited.
“Polarisation on religious lines have happened and money power was used to sway voters. The Modi wave and an organisational shortfall within the TMC are also factors (leading to the loss),” observed Firhad Hakim, Bengal’s Urban Development Minister.
But the rumblings within the party are much stronger. A senior party functionary said he had raised objections to the “language” that was being used by the top leadership and other issues — like division of voters on religious lines — being taken too lightly. “The review meeting will see heads roll, and some being sidelined,” the leader pointed out.
In what appears to be punitive action, the TMC suspended Subhranshu Roy, son on BJP leader Mukul Roy, for six years. While the party spokesperson cited “anti-party comments” as a reason, others claimed that it was Subhranshu’s failure to contain the BJP’s surge in parts of Barackpore. Barackpore became a prestige issue for Mamata after dissident leader Arjun Singh switched over to the BJP and won the seat, defeating Dinesh Trivedi. Mukul, a one time confidant of Mamata, was the architect of the switch.
“I am proud of my father. He has single-handedly destroyed the party (TMC) that he once nurtured. But my party (TMC) perhaps does not trust me. But I will talk to my father,” Subhranshu said, hinting that he is open to all options.
Meanwhile, the BJP stepped up its attack on the TMC. Party leaders claimed that “many disgruntled” TMC leaders are willing to switch over. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at an election rally here, had maintained that at least 40 TMC MLAs were in touch with him.
The State BJP leadership is looking to up the ante on local issues like the alleged involvement of the ruling party leaders in ponzi scheme scams and “syndicates” (a loosely used term to denote extortion rackets). The BJP will organise a victory rally in Bengal that may be attended by party President Amit Shah.
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
India will also get to experience this with the Levante Trofeo due to debut soon
The equity deal announced this week is a clear signal that the alliance is here to stay
The RV 400 electric bike definitely looks like a step towards the future of mobility
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
I’m a senior citizen; I retired after working for multiple private companies. I don’t have any monthly pension ...
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor