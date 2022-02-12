As cases decline, adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour also falls: TN Health Secretary

It is worrisome that whenever there is a reduction in the numbers of Covid cases, there is a drastic fall in the adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said as daily cases in the State on Friday declined to around 3,000 from around 16,000 on February 1.

“Declining figures should not make us complacent, as even now about 3,000 cases per day are reported and the testing is being maintained at about a lakh per day, '' he said in a message to the district collectors and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner.

Placing on record the government’s appreciation to district level teams on their continuing efforts in bringing down the Covid cases substantially, Radhakrishnan sounded a note of caution and requested them to sensitise people on the need to continue the successful public health practices, which helped in controlling the virus.

Covid vaccination

Till Friday, the State achieved a coverage of 90.94 per cent of Covid first dose vaccination and 70.42 per cent for those due for second dose for above 18 years. However, persons still to take the first dose in the 18-44 years age group and above 60 years together accounting for about 42 lakhs, he said.

In children of 15 to 18 years, the State has covered 81 per cent out of an estimated number of 33.46 lakhs with first dose and 26 per cent with the second dose.

“We need to make people realise and appreciate that the high levels of vaccination was a major contributor to lesser number of cases and lesser severity in the current wave apart from adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour,” he said.

‘Less severe wave’

Hospital admissions stand at 6.1 per cent of 56,002 active cases, the bed occupancy is now 2.6 per cent of about 1.33 lakh allocated Covid beds, patients requiring oxygen support is 3 per cent (1,587) of the total O2 supported 45,478 beds. Also, ICU admissions have been substantially less in this wave with 5 per cent (545) of the 1,086 ICU beds allocated for Covid.

This has has been mainly attributed to vaccination levels, adherence of Covid appropriate behaviour and the nature of the Omicron variant which as per the latest whole genomic sequencing of samples accounted for 97 per cent of the cases while Delta still is reported in 3 per cent of the samples, Radhakrishnan said.

Fatalities

The case fatality, since January 2022, despite being ten times lesser than the second wave, on a deeper analysis has revealed that 97 per cent of the total deaths were co-morbid and 93 per cent above 50 years. Among them too, those not vaccinated accounted for 60 per cent and those who had taken only one dose an additional 8 per cent.

Preliminary analysis showed that co-morbidity was the immediate or underlying cause of death (among the double dose vaccinated) while in a few cases persons had ignored the symptoms and had come very late for admissions.

The fourth round of serosurvey conducted by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine revealed that at the State level the seroprevalence is now estimated to be at 87 per cent, he said.

Testing, tracking, treatment, Covid appropriate behaviour and vaccination of the eligible would continue to be the cornerstone of the strategy to control and prevent any clusters or any future waves, Radhakrishnan said.

Meanwhile, the 22nd mega vaccination camp in the State commenced at 8 a.m. on Saturday in around 50,000 centres. At 11 a.m., 64,443 persons got vaccinated, according to health department data.